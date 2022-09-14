Couple Get Engaged in the Pit at While She Sleeps Show

While She Sleeps recently shared a video of a couple getting engaged at one of their shows in Frankfurt, Germany. Watch as the guy gets down on one knee in the middle of the mosh pit.

The video shows While She Sleeps in their dressing room, and guitarist Sean Long says "someone wants to propose to their other better half, we're gonna let them do it in the middle of the mosh pit," while another band member comments, "Ya bloody loved up bastards."

The video then cuts to the crowd during their show and after While She Sleeps proclaims, "This guy's got something to ask," the guy then kisses his girlfriend as a flashlight shines on them in the middle of the mosh pit. You can hear the crowd's applause as soon as the man gets down on one knee and asks her, "Will you marry me?" as the band cheers them on while onstage.

The girlfriend seems like she's in shock as she holds her hands over her face and appears to be crying before she says yes. The couple embraces as the crowd goes wild and the band says, "She said yes!!"

Then the newly engaged man stands with just a few other people in the middle of the mosh pit flexing, as a wall of death forms and then people start moshing.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple, who we're sure will never forget how and where they got engaged, and neither will While She Sleeps. Watch the touching video of the proposal below.