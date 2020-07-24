Couple Names Baby Lucifer, Despite Objection From Government Worker

A couple from England ran into trouble when naming their newborn son Lucifer. The devilish moniker was contested by the General Register Office, but ultimately accepted after the couple insisted on the name.

Lucifer Sheldon is officially the most metal baby on earth thanks to parents Dan and Mandy Sheldon from Chesterfield, Derbyshire. According to a report from The Sun, Mr. Sheldon was surprised he and his partner got so much grief over the name, expressing its unique qualities.

“We were really excited to go and get him registered but the woman looked at us in utter disgust,” Mandy Sheldon says. “She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him. I tried to explain that we are not religious people, and Lucifer in Greek means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’ but she wouldn’t listen.”

Dan Sheldon adds, “She even told us that it was illegal to name a child that in New Zealand and that maybe we could name him something else but refer to him as Lucifer at home.”

The Sheldon's filed an official complaint about the registrar to the Derbyshire County Council, but the body found the Register Office employee did the right thing by questioning the couple's request.

When contacted about the story, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council stated, “Our registrar felt it was her duty to ensure the couple were aware the name Lucifer had negative connotations and that their son may encounter issues with the name through his life due to its associations. We apologize if they were offended but it is the job of our registrars to advise in these matters as sometimes people are not aware of certain meanings or associations around certain names.”

The registrar eventually allowed the four-month old to be named Lucifer, “but through gritted teeth,” says Mr. Sheldon. [via Independent]