Smashing Pumpkins are in the midst of their "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour, but there's one very special date on this run. The group's Aug. 2 show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. will serve as their official 30th Anniversary performance, and the band has some special guests set to join them to mark the occasion.

The group just revealed the guest performers for the night, which include Courtney Love, AFI's Davey Havok and Deftones' frontman Chino Moreno. Fans will also catch The Killers' Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and legendary New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook joining the band.

Tickets are currently available via the Smashing Pumpkins website, Live Nation and via the Live Nation app.

Smashing Pumpkins have mostly stuck to the early era of the band for their sets on the run, but they did release a brand new song called "Solara" earlier this summer. The track is a precursor to more music that's expected to be released by the current lineup. To see all of Smashing Pumpkins' remaining U.S. dates, click here.