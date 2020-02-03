We all know the most brutal mosh pits can be found at metal shows, but other genres can put on killer live shows too. Don’t believe hip-hop, EDM or disco can create vicious pits? We prove it in the Loud List above.

This may blow your mind, but there was a legitimate wall of death at a Village People concert. Yep, the “Y.M.C.A.” disco favorites still have the power to keep people moving, getting fans at a recent festival to somewhat gently charge into each other as the chorus to “Y.M.C.A.” kicked in.

Remember that viral video of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal going nuts in a festival crowd? He helped shake a barricade back and forth at the 2019 Tomorrowland Festival, partying with a bunch of EDM freaks. Shaq towered over fans while standing right at the front and while moshing in the center of the pit. Thankfully, the basketball giant wasn’t that “dick in the pit” taking swings at fans, instead keeping his cool while letting the crowd bump up against him.

Who knew A Day to Remember fans loved the Backstreet Boys so much? Before the Florida band took the stage at a recent gig, “I Want It That Way” hilariously blasted through the house PA, inspiring the crowd to smash each other in anticipation of ADTR’s performance. I never wanna hear you say this pit is fucking lame.

Check out these 10 Crazy Non-Metal Mosh Pits in the Loud List above.