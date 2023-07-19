Creed Reunite … for a Cruise + Fans React

Creed are back, but were they welcomed with arms (and wallets) wide open or are fans torn over the manner in which they're making their return? There was a bit of split sentiment shared on Twitter upon the news that Creed are making their live return via a cruise, but the overwhelming majority response is that fans are just glad to have the band back in general.

Several fans used Creed's famous performance at a Dallas Cowboys game with the meme worthy soaring curtain dancer to express their elation of the reunion, while others weighed in with supportive sentiments. "CREED CRUISE! LFG!," emphatically proclaimed one fan on Twitter. Another fan offered, "I've never been more excited before in my life." "This is amazing. It truly is. That lineup is out of bounds," remarked another, adding. "But I’m gonna be greedy and need a tour."

The tour calls were quite plentiful. One fan noted, OMG, Creed together again, in tears! I can’t afford to go on the cruise but hoping this is a start of a full Creed Tour! To know you guys will be rocking out like when you started out is so crazy awesome!" But others weren't so positive, poo pooing the idea of a cruise over a tour.

"Dawg we wanted a stadium tour. Cruise ship thing is coal," remarked one fan, while another added. "The Creed reunion is just a cruise? I am so let down." A third fan added, "That’s it? All of this for a cruise and not a tour? There better be a big tour after this because this sucks and was not worth the hype."

But there were some fans who were anxious for the cruise, beyond just the fact that Creed was headlining it. "A cruise with 90s bands?? And Creed is a headliner???! All the yes," stated one fan. Another chimed in, adding, "Creed & 3 Doors Down is low-key awesome. I bet that’ll be a good show," while a third remarked, "Vertical Horizon and Dishwalla playing the Creed Cruise is specifically for me."

Will a tour follow? Will a new album come at some point? Only time will tell. But for now, fans can look into hitting the rocking seas with Creed in 2024, with the band playing alongside some of their fellow '90s peers.

See a sampling of reactions to Creed's reunion announcement aboard the "Summer of '99" cruise below. And just this reminder, the "Summer of '99" Cruise will be held from April 18-24 in 2024, departing from Miami, Florida for Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship. In addition to Creed, performances will come from other notable late '90s and early 2000s acts such as 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days.

The public on-sale begins on July 28 at 2PM ET. Pre-sale signups are available now through July 26 at 11:59PM ET. Deposits are as low as $200 per person through Sept. 18 while cabins last. The first 500 cabins to be booked will also be presented with a photo opportunity with Creed. For more ticketing information, head to the Creed website.