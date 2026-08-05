He may be one of the more energetic live performers in hardcore, but Cro-Mags frontman Harley Flanagan has revealed in a new social media post that his heavy touring days may be winding down. The singer-bassist posted to his Instagram a missive that speaks to his current realization that it may be time to cut back on touring fairly soon as he contemplates what comes next in his career.

What Harley Flanagan Said About His Touring Future

Though pretty fit and energetic at age 59, Flanagan shared an Instagram post with a concert crowd image and the wording, "I can feel it in my bones, my touring days are coming to an end" over the top of it.

Continuing his train of thought, Flanagan laid it out there for fans that he's not sure how much longer he'll be doing lengthy tour runs and that it's very likely he won't be in the future.

"Don’t know how many more I got in me… But it’s winding down….i’ve been on the road since the 70s. Even Stigma can’t say that lol," he expressed at the top of his commentary.

"This used to be an escape from living in squats. I don’t live in a squat anymore. I still enjoy playing music. I just don’t enjoy traveling. I have nine more shows booked after this tour. I’m gonna take a break for a little while and think this through. My new album is almost done. I have a few more songs to finish and it may be the best one I’ve ever written that’s all I want is to write one good album that really makes me happy. Then we will see what happens."

Circling back to this thoughts on touring, the hardcore legend shared, "i’m not saying I’m gonna stop playing altogether. But I’m done grinding it out on tour. I’ll play when I feel like it, but this shit is done, touring is a young man’s/woman’s sport. I like to eat right, I like to sleep right and I like to wake up next to my wife. I actually love my life. I’m not trying to escape it anymore. When you find happiness hold onto it. I don’t wanna spend my whole life on the road and die without holding onto the life I have created for myself."

Harley Flanagan and Cro-Mags

Harley Flanagan is one of the founding members of Cro-Mags, who formed in 1981. Their first studio album, The Age of Quarrel, came out in 1986 and they issued four songs in their initial iteration as a group. Cro-Mags split for several years after 1993's Near Death Experience, but by the late '90s they had reformed and began touring again.

The reunion then carried over to the studio where they resumed their creative career issuing the album Revenge in 2000. But by 2002, the band had split again. Legal issues between Flanagan and John Joseph over the ability to use the name for touring and recording purposes thwarted a possible Joseph-led record in 2011. And by 2019, Flanagan eventually retained full ownership of the Cro-Mags name. The led to new music, with their most recent studio album coming in 2020 with In the Beginning.

READ MORE: Hardcore Vet Rips Metallica and Megadeth for Not Taking Him on Tour

Recent years have seen the band working on new music and after signing a record deal earlier this year, it appears another album is on deck for 2027. Stay up to date with the band's touring and more through their website.

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