Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Announce ‘PERMANENT.RADIANT’ EP, Share New Song

The dark and dreamy electro-pop act ††† (Crosses), Deftones singer Chino Moreno's project with founding Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, released the new song "Vivien" on Friday (Oct. 28) alongside an accompanying music video. At the same time, they announced their forthcoming EP called PERMANENT.RADIANT, which arrives on Dec. 9.

"Vivien" is the group's first new material since ††† returned to the scene earlier this year with the double-A side single Initiation / Protection. That was after an eight-year absence from the band.

Toward the bottom of this post, see the art and track list for PERMANENT.RADIANT, and watch the video for "Vivien."

A press release for the new ††† track explains, "Composed of eerie synth arrangements and pulsating percussion, the masterful production is a vessel for Chino's signature vocal delivery. It also serves as the perfect soundtrack to an otherworldly, filmic music video co-directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and Lopez."

Last year, ††† inked a deal with Warner Records. Then, they released a cover of 1988's "Goodbye Horses" by the obscure singer Q Lazzarus. In 2020, ††† released "The Beginning of the End," a cover of '90s synth-poppers Cause and Effect. Before that, †††'s album Crosses arrived in 2014 after three other ††† EPs.

††† (Crosses), PERMANENT.RADIANT EP Artwork + Track Listing

'PERMANENT.RADIANT' EP WMG loading...

1. "Sensation"

2. "Vivien"

3. "Cadavre Exquis"

4. "Day One"

5. "Holier"

6. "Procession"

††† (Crosses), "Vivien" (Music Video)