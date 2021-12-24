UPDATE: ††† have released their cover of Q Lazzarus' "Goodbye Horses" as a digital single. The track was originally covered by the band back in 2014.

The dark and dreamy electro-pop act ††† (Crosses), Deftones singer Chino Moreno's project with founding Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, have signed a new worldwide recording deal with Warner Records.

That means more music is likely due soon from the offshoot group that released their first album Crosses in 2014 on Sumerian Records after issuing three successive ††† EPs. Following a lull of six years, ††† returned in December 2020 with "The Beginning of the End," a cover of a '90s synth-pop song that marked their first new material since their debut collection.

This week, Lopez announced the record deal while congratulating his bandmate Moreno and more.

"Very happy to announce that @crossesmusic recently signed a worldwide deal with @warnerrecords," Lopez said on Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 22). "Looking forward to working with such an amazing crew. Hi fives to the bro @chinowmoreno, we did it."

He continued, "Shout out to our manager … for leading the way. … Last but certainly not least, the dynamic duo that really run the damn show, the wives @amychance @risamoramoreno. Appreciate u."

Crosses' EP † and EP †† were self-released in 2011–2012. EP ††† followed on Sumerian just before the February 2014 release of their debut. Warner Records, once known as Warner Bros. Records, is a subsidiary of Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" labels.

Below, see Lopez's full update, which has a photo of him and Moreno in the studio. Deftones' ninth album Ohms was Loudwire's Album of the Year for 2020. Deftones recently launched their very own cannabis line.