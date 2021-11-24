Deftones Launch Marijuana Line ‘Deftones Cannabis Collection’

Who doesn't love a new "merch" drop? Just in time for the holiday season, Deftones have launched their own marijuana line called the Deftones Cannabis Collection.

"Throughout our career, it has been an ongoing mission to provide our fans with quality products. Whether it’s music, beer, or tequila, we put in the time, care and effort to make sure we’re delivering merchandise to the market that have been thoroughly scrutinized by all of us. The obvious next step in this progression is cannabis," the band wrote in a post on Instagram.

Coming soon, Deftones will be rolling out several different product lines in partnership with the California-based cannabis brand Golden Barn, which produces CO2 extracted cannabis. The first edition of Deftones' new marijuana line comes packaged as a set called The Passenger Box, which you can see guitarist Stephen Carpenter unbox in the video. There are several variations of the cannabis, including buds, edible gummies, a concentrate and disposable vapes.

"We've been waiting and smoking forever, you know? To finally be able to present something we all enjoy and like is awesome," the musician said in the clip.

He described the Passenger line as having a nice scent which tastes like it smells, and "it gets the job done."

See the video below.

The packaging includes Deftones' signature White Pony logo. As of now, the products are only available in select dispensaries throughout the state of California, but you can follow the Deftones Cannabis Instagram account for more updates as they become available in more locations.