TikTok opened up a whole new avenue for music fans to discover emerging heavy bands. Now, a rising surge of cultural metal from around the world has made inroads on the video-sharing app known for breaking social media influencers and bolstering viral trends.

And these bands are heavy — in both performance and purpose. For a few stellar examples, we're highlighting here the U.S. deathcore act The Order of Elijah, the Japanese-Korean metalcore band Prompts, the Indian folk-metal group Bloodywood, and the Korean metalcore outfit End These Days.

Listen to a song from each at the bottom of this post.

While this is just a brief look into the world of cultural metal, it does give a snapshot of how international bands can find new fans on TikTok, even if they aren't on the app themselves.

Often, an unofficial clip from a TikTok user will draw eyes to a band, giving that group the kind of exposure to a uniquely disparate viewership that they might otherwise not obtain.

But bands are also turning to TikTok on their own. Their presence there now appears almost required for fan interaction — in addition to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Either way, the algorithms at play with TikTok, it seems, are allowing users to better zero in on the music that they like, perhaps even more so than those other social media outlets.

So take a look below at a few heavy bands who are making a show on TikTok lately. Have you happened to come across any emerging cultural metal on the ubiquitous mobile app?