Danny Worsnop Drops Soulful Piano Ballad ‘Bad for You’

For the hard hitting stuff, Danny Worsnop has Asking Alexandria, but as a solo artist Worsnop continues to be a bit of a chameleon with his latest offering being "Bad for You," a soulful piano ballad.

Worsnop has dabbled in country, shown a penchant for delivering a bit of a blues feel, has partaken in the occasional cover for fun and has definitely found an avenue for his more heartfelt lyrical moments all under his own name. "Bad for You" lets Worsnop delved into the ache of heartbreak, sharing the open wound of being left by a loved one.

Have a closer look at the lyrics and check out the red-hued performance-based video for the song below.

Danny Worsnop, "Bad for You" Lyrics

If you could throw away the memories

If you take it back and never be

The woman standing here in front of me

With a tear running down your cheek Do you wish that we never met

Do you wonder where you could’ve been

Without me keeping you from all your dreams

With unwavering devotion I’m sure it’s hard, please forgive me if I don’t empathize

With all things considered I got more on my mind Am I supposed to feel bad for you

Im not the one breaking hearts round here

I’m not the one with my foot out the door

Saying it’s not you it’s me

Am I supposed to feel bad for you

I’m not the one leaving you behind

I’m not the one with my eyes to the ground

Tryna act like it’s for the best

Am I supposed to feel bad for you Is there somewhere else you wanna be

Is there someone else that you’ve been dreaming

About while you’ve been lying next to me

Staring at your phone Do you think about when you were free

To be whoever you wanted to be

Before you found all of this misery

That you seem to live with now I’m sure it’s hard, please forgive me if I don’t empathize

With all things considered I got more on my mind Am I supposed to feel bad for you

Im not the one breaking hearts round here

I’m not the one with my foot out the door

Saying it’s not you it’s me

Am I supposed to feel bad for you

I’m not the one leaving you behind

I’m not the one with my eyes to the ground

Tryna act like it’s for the best

Am I supposed to feel bad for you

"Bad for You" follows on the heels on another Worsnop piano-centric track "Love You More." So far, both songs have been issued independent of a new album. "Bad for You" is available via the platform of your choosing here, and Worsnop has also added "Bad for You" merch at his webstore.

