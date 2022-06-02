Asking Alexandria have exited their current tour across the United States with Nothing More due to issues affecting the health of Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop's voice.

This week, after having missed several shows due to a throat infection plaguing Worsnop, the British hard rockers acknowledged the vocalist's ailment required further recuperation. It forced the band to exit the co-headlining trek that began last month.

Nothing More will continue the tour with its supporting acts, Atreyu and Eva Under Fire. Asking Alexandria plan to schedule more concerts for when Worsnop's better.

Asking Alexandria explained on Wednesday (June 1), "We have had to miss the last few shows of our tour because Danny has suffered from a severe throat infection. Today, we all woke up early in anticipation of receiving news from a voice specialist."

The band continued, "Unfortunately, the news we received was not the news we were hoping for and we have been told that Danny cannot sing for the next few weeks and needs to remain on vocal rest."

They added, "Obviously this means we will not be able to continue with our North American tour and it breaks our hearts to have to say that. Whilst Danny recovers we will be working diligently to book a new tour so that we can get back out there and see you all again. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us."

Asking Alexandria's latest and seventh studio album, See What's on the Inside, arrived late last year. Worsnop's most recent album as a solo artist is 2019's Shades of Blue.

See Asking Alexandria's complete statement below; the remaining Nothing More tour dates are underneath.

Asking Alexandria Statement - June 1, 2022

Nothing More, Atreyu + Eva Under Fire Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera

June 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

June 5 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

June 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

June 8 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

June 9 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

June 12 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

June 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

June 15 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

June 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

June 18 – San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center

June 19 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues