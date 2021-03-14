Danny Worsnop Reveals Tearful Video for New Song ‘Love You More’

Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop's latest solo song is a heartfelt track and apparently is one that still stirs the singer's emotions when performing. The vocalist just released a new video for "Love You More" that shows him shedding a few tears in the process.

It's a simplistic video idea with the camera focused on a close up of Worsnop's face as he sings the song that starts with sparse piano backing but builds in intensity as the track continues. The camera never leaves Worsnop's face, but as the song takes on more emotional heft, Worsnop's eyes start to well up with tears streaming down his face.

Why so emotional? Check out the lyrics for the song below:

Danny Worsnop, "Love You More" Lyrics

Familiar noises in the silence

It’s the calm before the storm

A broken record hallway

I wish I knew the meaning of it all I wish knew what waited in tomorrow

Or try yesterday again

Because the only thing that hurts me

Is knowing your pain If I could love you more than this

If I could more than I have to give

You know that I would give it all to you

I would give it all to you

If I could love you more than this I would Another day spent under bedsheets

Another restless night alone

You building walls where you need to

Why is it always you against the world If you don’t wanna fight, why try to find them

Or are you tryna drown out the noise?

I’m trying hard to understand it

But you can’t rely on me to fill the void If I could love you more than this

If I could more than I have to give

You know that I would give it all to you

I would give it all to you

If I could love you more than this I would I try to hold you close

But it’ll never be close enough

I gave you that all I got

But it doesn’t seem to be enough If I could love you more than this

If I could more than I have to give

You know that I would give it all to you

I would give it all to you

If I could love you more than this I would

The vocalist shared a pair of videos showcasing the original creation of the track and behind the scenes footage. You can check those out below.

He explains, "Writing songs can be suuuuuper frustrating. Luckily you don’t have to suffer through watching the hours, days, weeks, and sometimes months the journey takes me to get from nothing to a song... but I thought I’d share a bit of the day I wrote “Love You more.'"

Listen to the song in full and watch the video below and if you like what you hear, "Love You More" is currently available at this location.

Danny Worsnop, "Love You More" Video