Danny Worsnop's giving fans an early Christmas gift, revealing his brand new solo single "Little Did I Know." The bluesy rocker definitely falls outside of the realm of what you would expect from his band Asking Alexandria, but Worsnop has shown his range in recent years revealing more country and blues-tinged solo works.

"'Little Did I Know' was the song that set the tone for Shades of Blue," says Worsnop referencing his solo album. "It is such a fun and upbeat feeling song that under the surface is a very sad and moving story of loneliness."

He continues, "I've been waiting a long time to get this out and am very excited and proud to finally share it with you all. Jim Kaufman and I spent a lot of time figuring out how this song should feel and the direction he guided me in with this song really sculpted what the entire collection of music became."

"Little Did I Know" follows on the heels of Worsnop's other 2018 solo single, "Angels." If you like what you hear, the track is available to purchase via iTunes, Amazon and GooglePlay.

Worsnop is finishing the year with a handful of solo dates. See the remaining stops here.