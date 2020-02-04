Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop continues to keep things interesting. While recent years have seen him balance Asking Alexandria and his solo works, his other band We Are Harlot has remained in the background ... until now.

Speaking with Rock Sound, Worsnop revealed that the group will resurface in 2020. "People ask about it all the time. It got so loud that we realized we had to do it. So in June or July, depending on which month Asking Alexandria kicks off, we’re going to drop new We Are Harlot. It’s been a long time coming. Jeff [George] and I have been talking and he’s going to fly out and we are going to sit in the studio and get it done."

However, when the band does return, they'll be minus a familiar face. The singer added, "The thing is that we’ve written an album, but the thing is [drummer] Bruno [Angra] doesn’t want to do it anymore. I respect that for whatever reason he doesn’t want to do it anymore, but all the songs we had written were mostly his writing. The bare bones of everything we had was done by him, so I made the executive call that we aren’t going to use those songs. If he doesn’t want to be a part of it, I don’t to put him in a position where we’re in a fight."

He continued, telling Rock Sound, "We’re perfectly capable of writing some songs ourselves so that’s what we’re going to do. Lyrically and vocally not a lot will really change - instrumentally we’re changing everything. So by the time we actually get in the studio and write these songs they may not even sound like anything we already had."

There was no word on who will be replacing Angra in the band's lineup or an exact street date for a release.

The band issued their lone record, a self-titled set, in March 2015. The album featured the songs "Denial," "Dancing on Nails" and "Never Turn Back."