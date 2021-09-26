The Darkness Reveal New Single “Jussy’s Girl”
The Darkness have revealed a new single called "Jussy's Girl."
The track is the third to be released from the band's upcoming album Motorheart, which is set to drop Nov. 19. The title-track and fellow single "Nobody Can See Me Cry" were released earlier this year.
Speaking about the new song, frontman Justin Hawkins said, “’Jussy’s Girl’ is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart. Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though. It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad, but also carefree. Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?"
Check out the song below:
The Darkness' last album, Easter is Cancelled, was released in 2019, topping the U.K.'s official rock and metal chart.
The Darkness "Jussy's Girl" Lyrics (via Genius):
[Verse 1]
I'd get to know
The side of you
That makes me want
Somebody new
Of love with you
In and out I'd fall
You'd drive me crazy
Then up the wall
I begin to question Cupid's aim
I wouldn't change a thing about you
Except maybe your surname
I'm repulsive
I make you want to hurl
I really wish that you were
That you were
Ju-Ju-Ju–, oh, Ju-Ju-Jussy's Girl
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh baby, before it starts to show
I've got to let you know
[Chorus]
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Every split end, every curl
Oh I wish that you were
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Uh
[Verse 2]
Was that another test?
Have I passed?
Maybe not forever
But while it lasts
I'll be smitten
Infatuated
I should have moved on
Instead, I waited
I would wait on you hand and foot
You're making me feel Sehr gut
Every split end, every curl
I really wish that you were
That you were
Ju-Ju–, ooh, Ju-Ju-Ju-Jussy's Girl
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh baby, I think I might have told you
I wonder what it's like to hold you
[Chorus]
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Every pirouette, every twirl
Oh I wish that you were
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Oh I wish that you were
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
You beside me, I can face the entire world
Face the entire world
[Outro]
And if you don't wanna be Jussy's Girl
Have you got a friend
Who looks just like you
But maybe isn't as fussy
And wants to be with Jussy?
I'm Jussy
Won't you be Jussy's Girl?
40 Sets of Rocker Siblings