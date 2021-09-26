The Darkness Reveal New Single “Jussy’s Girl”

The Darkness have revealed a new single called "Jussy's Girl."

The track is the third to be released from the band's upcoming album Motorheart, which is set to drop Nov. 19. The title-track and fellow single "Nobody Can See Me Cry" were released earlier this year.

Speaking about the new song, frontman Justin Hawkins said, “’Jussy’s Girl’ is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart. Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though. It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad, but also carefree. Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?"

Check out the song below:

The Darkness' last album, Easter is Cancelled, was released in 2019, topping the U.K.'s official rock and metal chart.

The Darkness "Jussy's Girl" Lyrics (via Genius):

[Verse 1]

I'd get to know

The side of you

That makes me want

Somebody new

Of love with you

In and out I'd fall

You'd drive me crazy

Then up the wall

I begin to question Cupid's aim

I wouldn't change a thing about you

Except maybe your surname

I'm repulsive

I make you want to hurl

I really wish that you were

That you were

Ju-Ju-Ju–, oh, Ju-Ju-Jussy's Girl

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh baby, before it starts to show

I've got to let you know

[Chorus]

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Every split end, every curl

Oh I wish that you were

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Uh

[Verse 2]

Was that another test?

Have I passed?

Maybe not forever

But while it lasts

I'll be smitten

Infatuated

I should have moved on

Instead, I waited

I would wait on you hand and foot

You're making me feel Sehr gut

Every split end, every curl

I really wish that you were

That you were

Ju-Ju–, ooh, Ju-Ju-Ju-Jussy's Girl

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh baby, I think I might have told you

I wonder what it's like to hold you

[Chorus]

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Every pirouette, every twirl

Oh I wish that you were

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Oh I wish that you were

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

You beside me, I can face the entire world

Face the entire world

[Outro]

And if you don't wanna be Jussy's Girl

Have you got a friend

Who looks just like you

But maybe isn't as fussy

And wants to be with Jussy?

I'm Jussy

Won't you be Jussy's Girl?

