The Darkness Reveal New Single “Jussy’s Girl”

Cooking Vinyl

The Darkness have revealed a new single called "Jussy's Girl."

The track is the third to be released from the band's upcoming album Motorheart, which is set to drop Nov. 19. The title-track and fellow single "Nobody Can See Me Cry" were released earlier this year.

Speaking about the new song, frontman Justin Hawkins said, “’Jussy’s Girl’ is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart. Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though. It’s about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It’s sad, but also carefree. Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There’s a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?"

Check out the song below:

The Darkness' last album, Easter is Cancelled, was released in 2019, topping the U.K.'s official rock and metal chart.

The Darkness "Jussy's Girl" Lyrics (via Genius):

[Verse 1]
I'd get to know
The side of you
That makes me want
Somebody new

Of love with you
In and out I'd fall
You'd drive me crazy
Then up the wall

I begin to question Cupid's aim
I wouldn't change a thing about you
Except maybe your surname
I'm repulsive
I make you want to hurl
I really wish that you were
That you were
Ju-Ju-Ju–, oh, Ju-Ju-Jussy's Girl

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh baby, before it starts to show
I've got to let you know

[Chorus]
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Every split end, every curl
Oh I wish that you were
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Uh
[Verse 2]
Was that another test?
Have I passed?
Maybe not forever
But while it lasts

I'll be smitten
Infatuated
I should have moved on
Instead, I waited

I would wait on you hand and foot
You're making me feel Sehr gut
Every split end, every curl
I really wish that you were
That you were
Ju-Ju–, ooh, Ju-Ju-Ju-Jussy's Girl

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh baby, I think I might have told you
I wonder what it's like to hold you

[Chorus]
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Every pirouette, every twirl
Oh I wish that you were
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
Oh I wish that you were
Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl

Oh I wish that you were Jussy's Girl
You beside me, I can face the entire world
Face the entire world

[Outro]
And if you don't wanna be Jussy's Girl
Have you got a friend
Who looks just like you
But maybe isn't as fussy
And wants to be with Jussy?
I'm Jussy
Won't you be Jussy's Girl?

40 Sets of Rocker Siblings

 

Filed Under: The Darkness
Categories: News, Rock, Songs, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top