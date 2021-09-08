The Darkness Deliver High Energy Sobfest With ‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’
Ever seen a grown man cry? How about four? But don't you fret as The Darkness "Nobody Can See Me Cry" is anything but a cry-in-your-beer ballad. The four members of the group are seen in a serene field balling their eyes out in the latest lyric video, but in true Darkness style the track is definitely a high energy rocker.
In fact, after the opening Rufus Taylor drum open, the band launch into Motorhead-esque riffing reminiscent of "Ace of Spades" before pulling it back a bit. Justin Hawkins' falsetto belting also brings a certain empowerment to this soul-baring moment and the latest song jam may be eliciting more tears of joy than sorrow. Simply put, the passion and emotion jumps off the page!
As for the song, Hawkins says with a certain confidence, “'Nobody Can See Me Cry.' It’s devastating. I yearn to be seen. On this I’ll settle for being heard. Listen to this song, it’s brilliant. I should know, I sang it."
Check out the lyrics for the track below and be sure to watch their sobfest, complete with Justin Hawkins sporting a primo Revenge of the Nerds: Nerds in Paradise t-shirt, in the lyric video below.
The Darkness, "Nobody Can See Me Cry" Lyrics
You don’t fit in, but this is right where you belong
Like a massive solo in the middle of a love song
Everyone in earshot immediately starts to cry
And you act as if you don’t know why
Well I don’t think you realise your power
I don’t think you realise your power
To reduce me to a single salty tear
Running down my face I cannot stand it when you’re near
’Cos everybody’s looking at you, nobody can see me cry
Nobody can see me cry :’(
I think I liked it better when you were underground
Baby you’re magnetic but that’s hard to be around
’Cos everybody in here is just desperate to catch your eye
And you act as if you don’t know why
But I don’t think you realise your power
I don’t think you realise your power
To reduce me to a single salty tear
Running down my face I cannot stand it when you’re near
’Cos everybody’s looking at you, nobody can see me cry
Nobody can see me cry :’(
Nobody can see me cry :’(
Nobody can see me cry :’(
I don’t think you realise your power
I don’t think you realise your power
To reduce me to a single salty tear
Running down my face I cannot stand it when you’re near
’Cos everybody’s looking at you, nobody can see me cry
"Nobody Can See Me Cry" follows on the heels of the band's recently released Motorheart title track. The band's new album is now on track for a Nov. 19 release and pre-orders are currently being taken in a variety of formats and bundle options here.
The band will also set out on a U.K. tour two days earlier, kicking off their support in Brighton on Nov. 17. See all dates and get ticketing details here.