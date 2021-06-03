Black metal legends Darkthrone will release Eternal Hails......, their 19th album, on June 25 and have just unveiled the crawling, necro as all hell "Hate Cloak," which is the only song off the record that will be issued in advance of the record.

"'Hate Cloak' is certainly the slowest song on the album, there are plenty of 'fast' parts on Ted's songs, middle tempos and slow as well. The whole point of us having long songs is variation in tempos/pace, hence the epicness," previewed Fenriz.

At a little over nine minutes in length, "Hate Cloak" is the second-longest song on the five-track new record, with all songs crossing the seven-minute mark.

Composed solely by Fenriz, this is notably one of Darkthrone's most doom-laden songs, anchored by minimalist drumming that emphasizes the lurching riff structure. It should go without saying that the riffs are spectacular, as has been the case for 30 years now.

Read the lyrics to "Hate Cloak" below and listen to the song further down the page, where you'll also find the stunning artwork for Eternal Hails...... as well as the track listing.

About the direction of the album, Fenriz offered, "When I was a kid growing up with metal I kept looking for bands with long songs. Black Sabbath had many, and Celtic Frost’s ‘Dawn Of Meggido’ was a long song, so I put that on in the record store and discovered another dimension of metal. Candlemass’ Epicus Doomicus Metallicus had only long songs, so I think I bought that without even listening, and it was one of my best buys ever - an eternal inspiration for my entire career.."

Nocturno Culto (real name Ted Skjellum) added, "For us it has become a bit logical, hard to explain, but you get to build up for a different kind of listening. A three-minute song is nothing we think of at the moment. We like it this way. For now."

Eternal Hails......, Darkthrone's first album since 2019's Old Star, will be released on Peaceville Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Darkthrone, "Hate Cloak" Lyrics

The moon and stars where the gifts he hid

And wondrous benefits of golden dawns

Cornucopias of lingering spring showers

All this in the trench coat of Mariana The fabric lies torn

Hate cloak

Secrets hide in the linings

Of the hate cloak Peering from beneath the layers

Fantasize your ghost

Invoke the drastic spells

Lifelong addicts of exile and gloom The fabric lies torn

Hate cloak

Secrets hide in the linings

Of the hate cloak The fabric lies torn

Hate cloak Then you see a pile of worlds approaching

A new and fearsome light that makes you cry

You that sow your cloak of hate in darkness

Tread carefully, now it's your time to fly The moon and stars where the gifts he hid

And wondrous benefits of golden dawns

Cornucopias of lingering spring showers

All this in the trench coat of Mariana Eternal hails! The fabric lies torn

Hate cloak

Secrets hide in the linings

Of the hate cloak Peering from beneath the layers

Fantasize your ghost

Invoke the drastic spells

Lifelong addicts of exile and gloom

Darkthrone, "Hate Cloak"

Darkthrone, Eternal Hails...... Album Art + Track Listing

1. "His Master's Voice" (7:17)

2. "Hate Cloak" (9:16)

3. "Wake of the Awakened" (8:24)

4. "Voyage to a North Pole Adrift" (9:24)

5. "Lost Arcane City of Uppakra" (7:02)