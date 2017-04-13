Dave Abbruzzese: Pearl Jam + the Rock Hall ‘Did Not Invite or Contact Me’ About Ceremony
Pearl Jam are officially in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, though not all members that played with the band over the years were included in their induction. As a surprise to many, Dave Abbruzzese, who joined during promotion of the band's Ten album and played a role in the group's early success, did not have his name called by the Rock Hall when it was revealed Pearl Jam would be going in. The drummer initially voiced his displeasure and it appears he's still not happy with how it all played out.
Prior to the ceremony, Pearl Jam expressed that they would love to have had all of their alums, including each of their drummers at the ceremony for the induction, but come induction night Abbruzzese was not in attendance. He's since clarified his stance on the matter in a lengthy post in which he reveals that neither the band nor the Rock Hall reached out to him with an invite, and that Pearl Jam's comments about all of the drummers attending didn't constitute an invite.
He later added that while he respects Matt Chamberlain and Dave Krusen as people and players, he views being lumped in with them in terms of band contributions as "a slap in the face." He further elaborates on his stance in his comments, which can be read in full below:
Well, s--t. I responded to a statement someone made online and of course a s--t stirring online 'news source' decided to make it their business to print my words. So, in an effort to own them, I am going to share them.
Hello, David Abbruzzese here….
Not true, the band and the hall did not invite or contact me.. The band tweeted that they welcomed the idea of the event granting the possibility of all the drummers to be in the same room. That isnt an invite.
I personally have deep respect for all drummers and of course the five that participated in the pearl jam bands carreer… I am going to say this; For the band to put me in the same light as Matt Chamberlain & Dave K really was a slap in the face. Nothing to do with those guys as people or players. Respect… but as a contributor? A band member? A definitive contributor to the energy and power of where the band went? …the sacrifices, the work, the physical and emotional contributions…not to mention the personal weight of carrying onthrough and after unceremonious and disrespectful way I was fired. I gave this band all I had to give every single moment I was in it. I never played for a paycheck. I never let the band down. I never let the music down. I never let the fans down… not once. I suppose that is why I am still such a point of contention. Truth be told, if I would have been inducted, I would have requested my tech, Jimmy Shoaf Jr. and my daughter, Francesca to say a few words on my behalf. IF THEY HAD invited me to be there to witness the bands induction? Nope. To do that would justify the mistake and disrespect the core fans that took this band to heart back when all we were to become, we had to earn and also, most importantly, we had to prove we deserved every single time we took the stage. And we did that. We, the Pearl Jam band & original crew, deserved to be inducted & respected. I’m proud of my old friends for managing it all so well. I dont know if I heard anyone say it, but you’re welcome and thank you, too.
Okay. There, I said it. I own it. I have to clarify that I mean no disrespect at all to pearl jam, it's management or anyone who has ever been or currently is a member of the organization.
During their Rock Hall induction, Eddie Vedder first thanked Jack Irons, who was instrumental in introducing him to what would eventually become Pearl Jam. He then added, "Somehow, we were so fortunate. We had a few drummers. They were all kings and we were so fortunate, every one of them was great. We have the great Dave Abbruzzese, he is a f--king great drummer." He also called out Boom Gaspar, who has been a key addition on keyboards in the band's latter years.
