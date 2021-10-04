Dave Grohl – ‘I Have Many Ideas’ for Potentially Altered ‘Nevermind’ Album Cover

Dave Grohl has considered various ways to change Nirvana’s Nevermind cover if Spencer Elden’s lawsuit is successful. Elden, 30, has argued that the iconic album’s cover constitutes child pornography.

As a baby, Elden was photographed naked in a pool for Nirvana’s 1991 album. After celebrating his inclusion on the Nevermind cover for many years, Elden filed suit against Nirvana this year. He’s seeking $150,000 in restitution along with legal costs while fighting for the “sexually explicit material” to be censored on all future printings of Nevermind.

"The permanent harm [Elden] has proximately suffered includes but is not limited to extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations, interference with his normal development and educational progress, lifelong loss of income earning capacity, loss of past and future wages, past and future expenses for medical and psychological treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other losses to be described and proven at trial of this matter," states a portion of the lawsuit.

Various lawyers have publicly spoken out against the legitimacy of Elden’s case, so chances are the surviving Nirvana members won’t have to alter the Nevermind cover. However, Grohl has some ideas if need be.

"I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover, but we'll see what happens,” Grohl told The Sunday Times. “We'll let you know. I'm sure we'll come up with something good."

He continued, "I think that there's much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don't have to do the paperwork."

Stay tuned for updates on the Elden vs. Nirvana L.L.C. lawsuit as news breaks.