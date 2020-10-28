How Dave Grohl Overcame His Coffee Addiction (Kinda) With ‘FreshPotix’

Has it really been 10 years? Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's coffee addiction reached viral heights back in 2010 when his humorous "Fresh Pots" video about his dangerous java intake made the rounds. Now Grohl is having a little fun revisiting that clip, shooting a follow-up for a supposed new coffee-weening drug called "Freshpotix."

"10 years ago I was in the middle of a debilitating coffee addiction," confesses Grohl at the top of the video. "My ability to maintain relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep depravation and obnoxious coffee breath."

Grohl details the depths of his coffee addiction, finding some pretty inventive ways to get his fix. "My roast grew darker and darker until I finally hit pot bottom," said the singer, revealing that his big turnaround was when his doctor recommended "FreshPotix."

However, the drug was loaded with side effects, including "severe monkey peen," "urge to found your own colony," "oxford commas," "back fro," "acid washed jeans," "tinselscrote" and "Pauly Shore." Also, you could end up with "Cyrus Virus," which is described as now embodying the voice of either Miley or Billy Ray Cyrus.

But alas, "FreshPotix" seems to have helped Grohl, who admits toward the end of the clip that it "kinda" works. Watch the ad in full below and still beware if Grohl gets near a fresh pot.

Dave Grohl for FreshPotix

