Dave Grohl Reveals Answer to Crown Royal Super Bowl Commercial Tease

It's the big day, and Dave Grohl is one of the stars of a Super Bowl commercial today. Crown Royal recently released a teaser video of Grohl sitting behind a studio console counting off a seemingly unrelated list of items, with the answer supposedly coming with the new Crown Royal Super Bowl commercial. Ahead of the Super Bowl, the spot has now surfaced and now we know the answer and it's .... Canada.

"Today, let's thank Canada," starts Grohl, who then proceeds to thank the country for giving us legends of music, with shots of Rush, Joni Mitchell, Oscar Peterson and Celine Dion flashing on the screen. He then follows with thanks for "heroes of comedy," as Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short and Seth Rogen appear.

"Thank you Canada for peanut butter, the paint roller, the replay and the battery," continues Grohl, then listing off, "The egg carton, the ironing board, the electric wheelchair" before pulling out a whoopie cushion and giving it a squeeze. "Thank you for hockey, basketball and thank you for football," he then adds. The spot ends with Grohl then posing with a glass of Crown Royal and a banner dropping for the whiskey company. Watch the ad in full below.

Dave Grohl "Crown Royal" Super Bowl Ad

It should be noted that Grohl's Super Bowl ad wasn't the only thing that he shot for the company or the end of his promotional activity for Crown Royal. The Foo Fighters frontman was in Phoenix playing a brief acoustic set during a private performance at the Crescent Ballroom Friday night (Feb. 10). During the performance, Grohl noted Crown Royal as the sponsor of the benefit performance, then revealed to the audience how he was introduced to the whiskey.

“If you’re wondering why I’m here. I’ve had a long and fruitful relationship with Crown Royal," said Grohl. "This goes back a long, long time. I’m talking, like, late ’90s, maybe mid-’90s. We went and we hung out with this band called Pantera a long time [ago.] If you’ve ever had a night with Pantera, you won’t remember it. But Pantera loved the Crown Royal. And they got us hooked on that Crown Royal."

"It got to the point where we started getting the Crown Royal backstage," he continued. "Then it got to the point where we started bringing that fucking Crown Royal on the stage with us. Then it got to the point where our audience knew that we loved Crown Royal loved so much, that our fans actually fucking made a cape of the purple bags and sent it to us. So when we were… that record — our fourth record — has the song ‘All My Life‘ and a bunch of shit on it. I was wearing that fucking cape while we were mixing that record. Prized possession.” That video was shared by Pantera and can be seen below, while Rita Haney, the longtime girlfriend of Dimebag Darrell, was also on hand at the show and shared some backstage and performance footage.

Other teases leading up to the Super Bowl showed Grohl practicing different ways to say "Thank you," once again tying into the spot. There's also an extended two-minute spot that's a spinoff of the Crown Royal ad featuring Grohl and guitarist Donna Grantis. Grantis, a Canadian, is best known for her guitar work with Prince's 3rdeyegirl band.

In this promo, Grohl is back behind the studio console with Grantis in the recording booth. Grohl tells her, "Really really take it to the edge, so your toes are hanging off the cliff and you're about to fall, but I'll hold your belt loop. I won't let you go all the way, but let's see what you got."

Grantis then delivers an absolute fuzzed out shredding of Canada's national anthem, "O Canada," which elicits a mouthed, "Oh my God" from Grohl. The performance can be seen below.

Dave Grohl and Donna Grantis Crown Royal Presents, "O Canada"