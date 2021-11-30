Dave Grohl + Greg Kurstin Take Us to Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’ for 2021 ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

While Foo Fighters tend to stick to rock when it comes to covers, this year's Hail Satin disco-centric EP has shown us that nothing is out of bounds. With that in mind, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have taken another step back into a danceable disco era sound with a take on the Barry Manilow classic, "Copacabana."

This comes on the third night of Grohl and Kurstin's "Hanukkah Sessions" series, saluting great music by Jewish musicians over the course of Hanukkah's run saluting the Festival of Lights.

For this cover, Grohl and Kurstin play amidst a sparkly backdrop, complete with a flashy disco ball and an electrically lit Menorah sitting atop Kurstin's keyboard. Grohl embraces the loungy vibe of the whole thing showing some nifty dance moves in the process. In addition to singing, he handles the song's percussion including bongos and cowbell. Kurstin meanwhile, delivers some modified vocals and a pretty slick keyboard solo.

"Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot," the pair wrote in the description for their cover. "So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on…..BARRY MANILOW’S 'Copacabana'!"

This marks the second year that Kurstin and Grohl have trotted out the Hanukkah Sessions series. For those keeping track this year, the pair have already delivered a black metal cover of Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)" and served up a spirited take on Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop." Stay tuned to see what else they have in store.

Greg Kurstin + Dave Grohl, "Copacabana" (Barry Manilow Cover)