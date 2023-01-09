The legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain remains the most influential of rock music’s last 30-plus years. Though it’s somewhat rare for surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to speak in depth about Cobain, here are some moments when they opened up about the grunge icon.

“You know, Kurt was a cynical bastard,” Novoselic lovingly said in 2016. “He could be a vicious critic. I love him, but boy, I don’t know what he’d think of a lot of music today. He wouldn’t hold his punches. Kurt just had so much passion, the way he’d sing and feel about the music. We all had this intensity.”

Have you seen the footage of Cobain stage diving into a crowd, only to ending up fighting with a giant security guard? Dave Grohl actually told the full story of that event while guesting on Howard Stern in 1998. Apparently, Cobain had smashed a monitor board at the Dallas venue, which belonged to the guard. Grohl claimed Kurt busted the security guard open after he hit the guy with his guitar, and Nirvana had to flee the venue right after the show.

“The guy was kind of roughing [Kurt] up. Kurt kind of gave him a tap with the guitar, and the little thing that holds your strap on hit him in the top of the head and sliced his head open. Blood everywhere. We had to split the club because the guy was gonna kill us,” Grohl said.

Both Novoselic and Grohl have also spoken about the death of their friend and bandmate, which Krist even talking about dreams he still has about Cobain. As for Grohl, he spoke about the importance of letting the moments he had with Cobain define his memory, rather than posthumous narratives painted by those outside the band.

Check out these moments when Dave and Krist spoke about Kurt Cobain in the Loud List below.

Dave Grohl + Krist Novoselic Talking About Kurt Cobain