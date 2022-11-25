Dave Grohl Dances, Takes Photos at Post Malone Show

The bromance between Dave Grohl and Post Malone is growing. Earlier this month, on Nov. 16, the Foo Fighters frontman was is attendance at Post's L.A. gig at the Crypto.com Arena. Not only did Grohl take some photos with his arm around the rapper/singer-songwriter, but he was caught dancing during the performance too.

In an Instagram post by Adam Degross, "Personal photographer for Post Malone," he shared that Grohl was one of a few celebs that came out to celebrate the end of Post's tour, which was a feat in itself after the artist took a nasty fall onstage in September that resulted in a few dates being canceled.

"Post Malone wrapped up the 12 Carat Tour and brought out a lot of people to the backstage for the final 2 days, Dave Grohl, Orville Peck, The Kid Laroi, My Chemical Romance, Takashi Murakami, YG, Polo G, Eric Andre, Youth Code, Big Boy, Saint Jhn and many more," Degross shared. In addition to Grohl, there's also a snap with My Chem's Frank Iero.

Post Malone has not been shy about sharing his love for rock and metal acts, seen wearing a Power Trip shirt at one of his recent shows, attending an Iron Maiden concert, and covering a lot of Pearl Jam including "Better Man" and "Last Kiss."

But one of his finest tribute moments was back in late April 2020 when Post (along with Travis Barker, bassist Brian Lee and guitarist Nick Mac) livestreamed a special 15-song set of Nirvana tracks during the pandemic lockdown as a benefit for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund. It's recently come out that Post sought the permission of Frances Bean Cobain before doing so.

Grohl heaped praise on Malone and crew a few months after the performance, telling radio station ALT 98.7 (as picked up by Blabbermouth), "They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, 'That was really cool.' I don't get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great … Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, 'Dude, he's kind of killing it right now.'"

Post Malone has one more show for the year, in Saudi Arabia December 1, before taking a break and heading to Australia and New Zealand for more dates in January 2023. Grohl and the Foo Fighters most recently organized two tribute shows to late drummer Taylor Hawkins, including in Los Angeles September 27. Earlier in November, Grohl also appeared at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, playing with Lionel Richie.

See Nirvana 'MTV Unplugged' in New York Photos Photos of Nirvana during their historic MTV Unplugged session recorded Nov. 18, 1993. The show aired Dec. 16, 1993. The live album was released Nov. 1, 1994, five months after singer Kurt Cobain died by suicide.

x