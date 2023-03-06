Dave Grohl Spends Second Marathon Barbecue Session Feeding Los Angeles’ Homeless

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was back in action with his barbecue smoker recently, once again stepping up to help out the community in Los Angeles. According to Feed The Streets L.A., Grohl recently fed the homeless after another marathon barbecuing session.

In their posting, Feed the Streets L.A. wrote, "On one of those wet and cold rainy days we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana) — he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out. We threw him into an upcoming activation. He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork—with a cooking crew. They stayed up all night and into the sunrise."

They continued, "The next day Dolce and his team, exhausted and sleep deprived—packed up the food and drove it to MacArthur Park. All they had to do was drop it off and leave, however they decided to stay and work the line—serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed. If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is."

The organization has set a goal to attempt to deliver 3,500 meals a month through a series of activations. The MacArthur Park event helped feed the homeless in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. In their posting, Feed the Streets L.A. wrote that "D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon."

They also made note to thank the members of Grohl's cooking crew - Jerred Polacci, Andrew Sikking, Wiley Hodgden and Ally Christie. Watch a video recap of Grohl's barbecuing adventure below.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Spent 16 Hours Cooking BBQ for a Homeless Shelter

Just last month, in the midst of a major winter storm in Los Angeles, Grohl broke out his smoker for a 16-hour BBQ cooking session that fed 500 people at a homeless shelter.

This is not the first time Grohl has fired up with cooker to help out in the community. Back in 2018, the Foo Fighters frontman fed firefighters at Fire Station 68 in Calabasas in the midst of their fight with the massive California wildfires that were ongoing at the time. And, in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Grohl teamed with local San Fernando Valley eatery Casa Vega to create the Foo Fighters Especial combo plate that would help raise funds for No Us Without You L.A. providing food security for undocumented back of house staff and their families.

Though Grohl has been putting in some serious grilliing time, he will soon be back to his regular gig fronting the Foo Fighters. The band just added new headlining dates to their 2023 touring. See all their stops listed here and get your tickets at this location.