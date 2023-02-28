Foo Fighters have now added further headlining tour dates to their previously announced run of 2023 shows after vowing to continue following the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Are you ready to catch a Foo Fighters show near you soon? Because it's about time to rock out with the Dave Grohl-led group when they play concerts across the U.S. and elsewhere this spring and summer.

"New headline shows announced!" the band revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 28) in an update that went out through their official social media outposts. "Tickets on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time."

At the start of the year, Foo Fighters made good on their promise to fans after they released a statement saying they would move forward as a band following the March 2022 death of Hawkins at age 50.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," they wrote in December 2022.

They added, "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters hosted star-studded tribute concerts for Hawkins in Los Angeles and London last year. In January, the band began revealing 2023 festival appearances, now joined by the new dates. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children, Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

Foo Fighters More Tour Dates Announcement

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion *

May 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 2 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 4 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

June 16 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amp. *

June 18 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

July 12 – Ottawa, Ontario, @ Bluesfest

July 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Harley-Davidson Fest

July 28-30 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock

Sept. 3 – Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen

Sept. 9 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea.Hear.Now

* Newly announced