Good Guy Dave Grohl Cooks BBQ for California Firefighters

Good Guy Grohl has struck again to help firefighters during California’s current state of emergency. To give thanks to L.A.’s finest, Grohl went over to Fire Station 68 in Calabasas to feed them barbecue.

According to CBS News, California’s wildfires have killed 44 people, destroyed roughly 7,500 structures (most of which are homes) and burned well over 200,000 acres of land.

While brave firefighters continue battling the various blazes, Dave Grohl made sure they were well fed, as the Foo Fighters frontman cooked up some recipes from his own Backbeat BBQ. Fire Station 68 thanked Grohl via Instagram for his generosity.

“It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq. Thanks Dave! It was excellent!," stated the fire station staffers.

Fire Station 68 also thanked Backbeat BBQ in the comments section of this post:

We’d also like to thank Dave Grohl and especially the firefighters working their damnedest to save lives and homes in California.