Dave Lombardo’s 5 Favorite Non-Metal Drummers

In celebration of Dave Lombardo's first-ever solo album, 'Rites of Percussion,' we invited the drummer to share his favorite non-metal drummers, which will help speak to the breadth of his work on display behind the kit on this record.

Best known as the drummer in Slayer for a total of 20 years during multiple stints with the group, Lombardo is featured on the thrash legends' first five records, as well as 2006's 'Christ Illusion' and 2009's 'World Painted Blood.' His extensive and dynamic career reaches far beyond the boundaries of thrash (which he helped push), having also lent his talents to Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, Grip Inc. and others, while he actively plays in Mr. Bungle, Misfits, Dead Cross, Satanic Planet and his latest group, Empire State Bastard.

But that's enough about metal, punk and rock! Lombardo is here to talk about his premiere drumming influences who are not at all entrenched in the world of heavy music. Take it away, Dave...

Some might assume that because I am a founding member of the thrash metal band Slayer, and because of the various metal, thrash, punk bands I have worked with to date, that I was raised in a leather clad family and bottle fed heavy metal at birth. Sorry to disappoint, I wasn't. It was quite the opposite. My love and passion for hardcore music was established by my teen musical discoveries and friendships with various like-minded music lovers.

Anyone who knows anything about me could probably list my early hard rock influences: John Bonham (Led Zeppelin), Bill Ward (Black Sabbath), Mitch Mitchell (Jimi Hendrix Experience), and Ginger Baker (Cream).

Dave Lombardo, "Journey of the Host"

What most don't know is the influence that Latin Jazz and Afro Cuban music has had on me. My family moved to America when I was one-and a-half years of age. Outside of our home, I was in America. Inside my home, I was in Cuba. Those rhythms are primarily my earliest memories of music and the sounds that made me pick up the sticks. There are, however, a couple powerful exceptions.

Here are five of the most important non-metal drummers that fueled my style and direction.

