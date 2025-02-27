Legendary drummer Dave Lombardo and his wife Paula share a band together — Venamoris — and we had to know more about the albums they've bonded over as a couple.

While many headbangers know Lombardo's heavy metal résumé, there is (and always has been) so much more to his DNA as a musician. With Venamoris, he and Paula break far, far away from rock and metal's trappings (except for their exceptional cover of Scorpions' steamy, waistline heat-seeker "Animal Magnetism," ft. Gary Holt on guitar). In sum, it is ethereal, breathy, cinematic, soul-stirring music that is utterly enrapturing.

Learning more about the mutual musical interests of these couple furthers the understanding of some of the sounds and styles Venamoris are rooted in.

"Throughout our relationship the amount of music that we’ve introduced to one another and deeply connected through is immense," the Lombardo couple says, "There are many other artists whose albums should be on this list, but here are just five-ish that demonstrate our ever-growing soundtrack."

We'll get to those five albums in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About Venamoris

First Album: Drown in Emotion (2023)

New Album: To Cross or To Burn

venamoris to cross or to burn album cover Ipecac Recordings loading...

The husband and wife duo first released Drown in Emotion in 2023, presenting a unified vision that has come into even clearer focus on its successor, To Cross or To Burn.

“To Cross or To Burn has taken us down a darker, very different path than our first album," Paula explains. "There’s a confidence in this body of work. An overall vibe of heaviness that was unexpected. Verses of hard truths now bound in acceptance. The soul-searching continues."

READ MORE: Dave Lombardo's 5 Favorite Non-Metal Drummers

Among the standouts on the record is "Truth," which features off-kilter beats that create a nervous tension around the swirling, hypnotic melodies.

“’Truth’ is an ode to past mistakes and patterns we repeat until the lessons finally take hold,” Paula shares. “Pain is a gift, if we allow it to be.” Dave adds, “Simplicity is the approach here. When the lyrics and melody are strong, there is no need for frills. Don’t mask the message.”

Listen below and keep scrolling to see those mutually-adored albums by Dave and Paula Lombardo.

Venamoris, "Truth"

To Cross or to Burn, which also features guests Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies, Korn), Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) and Alex Skolnick (Testament), is out Feb. 28 on Ipecac Recordings. Get your copy here and follow Venamoris on Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook.

See the albums Dave and Paula Lombardo have bonded over as a couple directly below.

