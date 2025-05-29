Dave Mustaine took another swipe at his ex-Metallica bandmates in a new interview on The Shawn Ryan Show, accusing them of lifting the "Enter Sandman" riff from another thrash band's song.

"I made sure not to ever say that I quit, because I wanted people to know that I was unfairly dismissed and that I didn't give a shit," the Megadeth bandleader told host Shawn Ryan as he reflected on his short-lived and tumultuous early tenure with Metallica.

What Song Did Dave Mustaine Accuse Metallica of Ripping Off?

"Because we may not be as big as they are," Mustaine continued. "Hell, their biggest song, 'Enter Sandman' — go look up the band Excel right now. Look up their song, I think it's something 'Into the Unknown.' Pretty similar."

Mustaine was referring to "Tapping Into the Emotional Void," which appeared on Excel's 1989 sophomore album The Joke's on You. Indeed, the song's opening riff sounds remarkably similar to the intro of Metallica's signature hit, and the tom-heavy drum build slightly evokes Lars Ulrich's playing at the beginning of "Enter Sandman."

How Did Excel Respond to Plagiarism Accusations Against Metallica?

The similarities were not lost on Excel, whose song received renewed interest following the release of "Enter Sandman" in 1991. "You don't know what to think," Excel singer Dan Clements told the Los Angeles Times that year.

The popularity of "Enter Sandman" renewed interest in "Tapping Into the Emotional Void," whose parent album only sold about 20,000 copies in its initial run. In 2003, reports suggested that Excel were considering taking legal action against Metallica, but nothing came to fruition. Mustaine, meanwhile, has been accusing Metallica of ripping off Excel for decades.

For Clements, the uptick in sales for Excel was more beneficial than a dragged-out lawsuit would've been. The singer told the Los Angeles Times: "I just want it to be known that it's time more than 20,000 people recognized that musically Excel has it and is ahead of its time."

Dave Mustaine Discusses Metallica-Excel Similarities on 'The Shawn Ryan Show'