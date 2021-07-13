Dave Mustaine – No Chance David Ellefson Will Ever Rejoin Megadeth

Since joining the celebrity video message platform Cameo earlier this month, Dave Mustaine has used it as a tool to deliver the latest Megadeth news to fans, the most recent being a confirmation that there's no chance of David Ellefson's return at a later point in the band's career.

Ellefson was fired from Megadeth earlier this year following a leak of video clips which showed the bassist masturbating in an digital rendezvous with a fan who was 19 at the time, but he had first met several years earlier on a European tour with another band, as revealed by details of a police report in which Ellefson filed 'revenge porn' charges against the unnamed leaker.

As Mustaine had already confirmed through Cameo, a new mystery bassist has already completed the recording of new bass tracks for the forthcoming Megadeth album. The band leader even teased this new member in another video message where he showed him hidden behind an office chair.

For now, this bassist's identity remains hidden and Rock Feed ponied up the cash to submit a Cameo request, where Mustaine was asked if former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted would be joining the band and if there was "any chance of Ellefson coming back later on."

As it had been suspected (considering Newsted himself said he no longer has the 'physicality' to play Metallica's songs anymore), Newsted will not be joining Megadeth in Ellefson's absence. Nor will Ellefson ever be in consideration to return for a third time.

"To answer your question about Jason Newsted joining the band, I don't think that is going to happen," said Mustaine.

"Any chance on Ellefson coming back later on? The answer to that is no," Mustaine firmly said in the Cameo reply, which can be seen below.

All will be revealed in time, especially with a co-headlining North American tour with Lamb of God set to begin in late August. See a list of all upcoming tour dates, which also feature Trivium and In Flames, here.

Dave Mustaine on If Jason Newsted Will Join or If David Ellefson Will Rejoin Megadeth