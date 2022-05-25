Justis Mustaine, son of Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine, is officially married and members of the Mustaine family (which now includes bride Angela Suecheslock) have shared photos from the joyous weekend ceremony and celebration.

In honor of the wedding, Dave uploaded a photo on May 21 of Justis and Angela sharing an embrace in a field, where he wrote, "We raised a good man who brings a beautiful addition to our family. Our life seems complete today. Congratulations Justis and Angela on your big day."

Yesterday (May 24), he shared another image, this time of he and his son enjoying a drink together, clicking glasses with smiles on their faces. "Celebrating another Mustaine wedding! Congratulations, my son," he added.

Justis, who works in artist management and sponsorships, really delivered the goods with a 10-photo Instagram slideshow, which pictured the bride and groom also having a drink together in addition to beautiful shots beneath a decorated chapel, the wedding party of groomsmen and bridesmaids, the infamous garter belt removal ceremony, more tender embraces and a car with a "Just Married" sign affixed to the bumper.

In the caption, he expressed his excitement at spending the rest of his life with Angela and thanked both families as well as friends for their support of the couples' union.

Angela basked in the moment as well and offered some behind the scenes images, one of which included her posing with a small dog who was outfitted with a little tuxedo. Since her Instagram post won't properly display in this article, you can head here to see her photos.

"A day (& weekend) I will remember for the rest of my life. Justis, you are the love & excitement of my life, and I am so excited to spend the rest of my days with you," wrote Angela, in part.

The excitement also spilled over into the Instagram page of Electra Mustaine, Justis' sister and Dave's daughter. "Congrats to my brother, [Justis] and now sis-in-law [Angela] on a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends," she said in the two-photo post.

From all of us at Loudwire, congratulations to Justis and Angela. May your lives be filled with health and happiness!