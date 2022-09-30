Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro won't accompany the rock band on their upcoming North American tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician revealed in a note to fans on Thursday (Sept. 29). That's because Navarro is still battling the effects of long COVID.

Instead, for the fall 2022 trek, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age, A Perfect Circle) will fill in for Navarro. Get tickets to the tour here.

Long COVID or long-haul COVID is a range of symptoms that people who contract COVID-19 may experience weeks or months after the initial infection. Navarro, a former Red Hot Chili Pepper, first contracted COVID last year. On Thursday, he said he will rejoin Jane's Addiction when he is able.

Navarro explains, "I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending [the tour] due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December."

He continues, "I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane's material in the studio here in LA."

Navarro adds, "In the meantime, the great Troy Van Leeuwen will be filling in for me. He has been in such bands as Queens of the Stone Age, Failure, A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal & The Damned."

The rocker calls Van Leeuwen "a great guy and I am honored to have him help make this tour happen. Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focussed on making a full recovery."

Navarro concludes, "I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys! Maybe I can get to a show one night and watch my own band for the first time ever. Thank you for understanding."

This is the second time this year Jane's Addiction have made adjustments due to Navarro's ongoing battle. They pulled out of a Welcome to Rockville performance earlier in the year, with Perry Farrell activating his other band Porno for Pyros to take their place.

Back in May, Navarro commented, "The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when." He also added, "Sll indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!"

See the upcoming dates under Jane's Addiction's post.

Smashing Pumpkins, Janes Addiction + Poppy Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

Oct. 3 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

Oct. 5 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

Oct. 7 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 8 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock

Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun

Oct. 14 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 19 – New York City, N.Y. @ MSG

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr

Oct. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 24 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 26 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr

Oct. 27 – Quebec City, Canada @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Nov. 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

Nov. 5 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

Nov. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 9 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

Nov. 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr

Nov. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Nov. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl