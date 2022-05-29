Dave Navarro Has Been ‘Sick Since December’ With Long Haul COVID

It was recently revealed that Jane's Addiction would be pulling out of their Welcome to Rockville performance, with Perry Farrell citing guitarist Dave Navarro's "long bout with COVID" as the reason why. In a new Instagram posting, the guitarist has elaborated on his bout with COVID, revealing that he's been ailing since December and that it's been "pretty awful."

As scientists continue to study COVID, there have been many cases of what's deemed "long haul COVID" where lingering effects have continued well beyond the initial infection. And not every person who contracts COVID suffers long-term effects.

According to the CDC, some of these conditions can last weeks, months or even years. Post-COVID conditions are found more often in people who had severe COVID-19 illness, but anyone who has been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can experience post-COVID conditions, even people who had mild illness or no symptoms from COVID-19. Those who have not been vaccinated may be at higher risk of contracting "long haul COVID," and at present there has not been a test developed that will determine post-COVID conditions.

In his new posting, Navarro writes, "So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul covid.' Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long. If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone."

The guitarist added, "The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when."

He went on to add that "all indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!" and added that he's grown tired of talking about it. He concluded, "Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I’m sick!"

We send our best wishes for a healthy recovery to Navarro.

While Jane's Addiction's exit from the festival was definitely a bummer, it provided a rare opportunity for Perry Farrell to remain on the Welcome to Rockville bill with his other band Porno for Pyros. The group reunited to play their first full live set in 26 years at the festival.

The performance kicked off with the song "Porpoise Head" and included such Porno for Pyros hits as "Cursed Female," "Pets" and "Tahitian Moon." And while Jane's could not perform for the festival, Farrell and his Porno for Pyros bandmates still offered some Jane's flavor for those in attendance performing "1%," "Mountain Song" and "Stop" to finish the night.