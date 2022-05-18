Porno for Pyros’ First Live Show in 26 Years Set for Welcome to Rockville After Jane’s Addiction Exit

With the 2022 edition of Welcome to Rockville just days away, there's been a last minute change to the lineup with one of Perry Farrell's bands subbing in the for the other. Jane's Addiction will not be part of this year's bill, but Porno for Pyros will be playing their first show in 26 years this weekend in place of Jane's.

Festival organizers announced, "While we’re saddened that Jane’s Addiction can no longer join us, we are beyond excited to have Porno For Pyros perform live for the first time in 26 years ON OUR STAGE THIS WEEKEND."

Farrell the offered more insight into why the switch was taking place, revealing that guitarist Dave Navarro's "long bout with COVID" is keeping him out of action this weekend.

“The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1 percent," starts Farrell. "Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…” The singer concluded his message "sending healing vibes to you Dave Navarro."

The Porno for Pyros reunion show will be part of the Sunday (May 22) festivities, with the band sitting alongside Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins atop the billing for the day.

Porno for Pyros formed in 1992 after the breakup of Jane's Addiction, and went on to radio and MTV fame releasing a pair of '90s albums - 1993's self-titled offering featuring the singles "Cursed Female" and "Pets," and 1996's God's Good Urge featuring "Tahitian Moon." The band also placed the song "Hard Charger" on the soundtrack for the Howard Stern biopic Private Parts.

Though this is the band's first live concert performance for a major crowd in 26 years, they did reunite to play Farrell's 50th birthday in 2009, and were part of Lollapalooza's 2020 livestream during the pandemic.