Porno for Pyros Reunited Onstage at 2022 Welcome to Rockville Festival [PHOTOS]

The Welcome to Rockville festival finished out on a high note on Sunday (May 22), as Porno for Pyros played a full live show for the first time in 26 years!

The move came about after Jane's Addiction were forced to drop off the Welcome to Rockville lineup as guitarist Dave Navarro continued his long recovery from COVID. But, as Perry Farrell fronts both bands, there was still a nod to Jane's Addiction within the Porno for Pyros set.

First off, as the lineup has changed over the course of their history, the Porno for Pyros band on this Florida night featured Farrell, guitarist Peter Di Stefano, bassist Mike Watt, drummer Mike Cryciuk, guitarist Nick Maybury and backing vocalists Etty Lau Farrell and Joie Shettler..

Farrell took the stage, kicking off the night with a performance of the God's Good Urge album opener "Porpoise Head," following with "Sadness" and "Porno for Pyros," the first two songs off their self-titled debut album. Mid-set, the band brought out their early singles "Cursed Female" and "Pets," while the God's Good Urge standout "Tahitian Moon" was the last of the Porno for Pyros tracks in the set.

Farrell gave fans who initially purchased tickets for the festival expecting Jane's Addiction a taste of his other band, first dropping "Ain't No Right" mid-show, before finishing out the evening with "1%," "Mountain Song" and "Stop."

Check out the full setlist and see photos from the show below.

Porno for Pyros Welcome to Rockville 2022 Setlist - May 22, 2022 (per setlist.fm)

1. Porpoise Head

2. Sadness

3. Porno for Pyros

4. Meija

5. Cursed Female

6. Pets

7. Blood Rag

8. Ain't No Right (Jane's Addiction cover)

9. God's Good Urge

10. Tahitian Moon

11. 1% (Jane's Addiction cover)

12. Mountain Song (Jane's Addiction cover)

13. Stop (Jane's Addiction cover)

Porno for Pyros, "Porpoise Head" at Welcome to Rockville

Porno for Pyros, "Pets" at Welcome to Rockville

