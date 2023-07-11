Porno for Pyros End 25-Year Touring Hiatus for 30th Anniversary Tour
Welcome back, Porno for Pyros! The Perry Farrell-led outfit reactivated in 2021 to fill in for Jane's Addiction on some tour dates, and now Farrell and his reunited crew are ready to play their first extended tour run of shows in 25 years. The dates will also serve as the band's 30th anniversary tour.
Dubbed the "Horns, Thorns En Halos" trek, the tour is set to get underway Sunday, Oct. 8 in Wheatland, California, with dates booked through a Nov. 20 finale in Austin, Texas. You can see all of the stops on the 21-city run listed below.
The current lineup brings Farrell back together with his Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins as well as Porno for Pyros vets Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble. The band played shows at the Belasco in Downtown Los Angeles, the Welcome to Rockville festival, Chicago's Metro and Lollapalooza last year, and they're now in the process of working up some new material in the studio perhaps to coincide with the tour later this year.
Farrell formed Porno for Pyros after the demise of Jane's Addiction in 1992. The band released their self-titled debut album a year later, featuring the songs "Cursed Female" and "Pets." A second record titled Good God's Urge followed in 1996, which included the single "Tahitian Moon." The band also scored an alt-rock hit with "Hard Charger" that appeared on the Howard Stern's Private Parts movie soundtrack.
READ MORE: 10 Sexiest Music Videos
A tour pre-sale will start tomorrow (July 12), with additional pre-sales throughout the week before the general public on-sale that takes place this Friday (July 14) at 10AM through Live Nation.
Porno for Pyros "Horns, Thorns En Halos" 30th Anniversary Tour
Oct. 08 – Wheatland, Calf. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Oct. 10 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues Las Vegas
Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
Oct. 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 21 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 23 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Oct. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 29 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Oct. 30 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 01 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 03 – Bensalem, Pa. @ Parx Casino and Racing
Nov. 05 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov. 07 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov. 08 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore New Orleans
Nov. 19 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues Dallas
Nov. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater