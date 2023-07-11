Porno for Pyros End 25-Year Touring Hiatus for 30th Anniversary Tour

Welcome back, Porno for Pyros! The Perry Farrell-led outfit reactivated in 2021 to fill in for Jane's Addiction on some tour dates, and now Farrell and his reunited crew are ready to play their first extended tour run of shows in 25 years. The dates will also serve as the band's 30th anniversary tour.

Dubbed the "Horns, Thorns En Halos" trek, the tour is set to get underway Sunday, Oct. 8 in Wheatland, California, with dates booked through a Nov. 20 finale in Austin, Texas. You can see all of the stops on the 21-city run listed below.

The current lineup brings Farrell back together with his Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins as well as Porno for Pyros vets Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble. The band played shows at the Belasco in Downtown Los Angeles, the Welcome to Rockville festival, Chicago's Metro and Lollapalooza last year, and they're now in the process of working up some new material in the studio perhaps to coincide with the tour later this year.

Farrell formed Porno for Pyros after the demise of Jane's Addiction in 1992. The band released their self-titled debut album a year later, featuring the songs "Cursed Female" and "Pets." A second record titled Good God's Urge followed in 1996, which included the single "Tahitian Moon." The band also scored an alt-rock hit with "Hard Charger" that appeared on the Howard Stern's Private Parts movie soundtrack.

A tour pre-sale will start tomorrow (July 12), with additional pre-sales throughout the week before the general public on-sale that takes place this Friday (July 14) at 10AM through Live Nation.

Porno for Pyros "Horns, Thorns En Halos" 30th Anniversary Tour

Oct. 08 – Wheatland, Calf. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct. 10 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Oct. 19 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 21 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 23 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Oct. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 29 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 30 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 01 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 03 – Bensalem, Pa. @ Parx Casino and Racing

Nov. 05 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 07 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 08 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Nov. 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore New Orleans

Nov. 19 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues Dallas

Nov. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

