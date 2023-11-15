Porno for Pyros Announce Farewell Tour Dates for 2024

Though Porno for Pyros have been popping up in recent years reuniting after their '90s heyday, it appears as though the end is on the horizon for the band. The group just announced that they will take part in the "Horns, Thorns, En Halos" farewell tour kicking off in February 2024.

The band re-emerged after a 26-year touring hiatus, with Perry Farrell joined by Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano, with original member Martyn LeNoble also playing with the band during a 2022 show in downtown Los Angeles. Now, the group is set to take part in a final run that launches Feb. 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California and wraps on March 10 at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey. See all of the cities, dates and venues listed at the bottom of this post.

But just because Porno for Pyros are winding down their touring career doesn't mean new music is off the table. In fact, the new song "Agua" is expected to arrive tomorrow (Nov. 16). The track itself was inspired by the group's '90s surfing trips when they would often connect with dolphins. As you might expect given the song's title, it addresses some of their environmental concerns as well. The song is set to be part of a new self-released EP dropping ahead of their touring next year.

Perry Farrell shared his excitement for the launch stating, “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life."

During their career, the band issued two studio albums - 1993's self-titled offering and 1996's God's Good Urge - yielding such fan favorite singles as "Pets," "Cursed Female," "Tahitian Moon" and "Hard Charger."

READ MORE: Where Did Porno for Pyros Get Their Name?

Tickets for the tour will be available through pre-sale starting at 12N local time today (Nov. 15) with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (Nov. 17) at 10AM local time through Live Nation.

Porno for Pyros "HORNS, THORNS EN HALOS" Farewell Tour Dates

Feb. 13 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory Orange County

Feb. 15 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory San Diego

Feb. 17 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

Feb. 21 – Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up Aspen

Feb. 22 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 24 –- Omaha, Neb. @ Astro Theatre

Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed

Feb. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

March 02 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Parx Casino

March 03 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 05 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 07 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

March 08 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 10 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater