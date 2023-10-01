Porno for Pyros Postpone 30th Anniversary Tour for Surprisingly Sweet Reason

As Loudwire reported back in July 2023, Perry Farrell-fronted '90s alternative rock troupe Porno for Pyros were set to embark on their 30th anniversary "Horns, Thorns En Halos" tour later this month. Unfortunately, the band recently announced that fans will have to wait a few more months to see them live, as they’re postponing said shows until their newest music is ready to release and perform.

The trek would've been their first major tour in 25 years, and it was set to begin on Oct. 8 in Wheatland, Calif. and conclude on Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas. Last Friday (Sept. 29), however, the group’s official social media accounts posted the following statement:

Petrons, We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate our 30th anniversary with you. Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music - that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows. Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished. Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates. We’re coming! - Porno for Pyros

You can see the full Instagram post below:

Understandably, Porno for Pyros’ followers have shared mixed reactions to the news over the weekend.

For instance, one Twitter user confessed: “Gotta say that I’m pretty disappointed. Got flights and hotel booked for the NYC show.” Likewise, a fan on Instagram wrote: “This is BS!! Who cares about new music!!! Your fans bought tickets, airline fare, hotel rooms, and are traveling from afar to see the 30th Anniversary tour not wait for new music.”

On the other hand, some people have been surprisingly understanding about the situation. As one Facebook fan put it: “Idc.. Still stoked. What’s a few more months (with new music) after 30 years?” Similarly, another person reflected: “Never thought I’d ever get a chance to see P4P so I have no issue waiting a little longer.”

To their points, Porno for Pyros’ return to the stage (and studio) has been a long time coming. After all, their two albums – 1993’s Porno for Pyros and 1996’s Good God’s Urge – came out several decades ago. Plus, they got back together around 2020 but have played only a few shows since then. Thus, countless devotees have been heavily anticipating the reunited quartet’s proper reemergence for quite some time.

This past February, the group shared intimate rehearsal footage from their last batch of concerts. Clearly, they still sound great, so there’s no doubt that they’ll bring their A-game whenever they get back on the road.

As of now, though, no new dates have been revealed (the band’s official site still lists the old tour schedule). Hopefully, Farrell and company will announce replacement shows before too long. Of course, you can keep an eye out for those dates and locations here, as well as purchase tickets here.

So, what do you think of Porno for Pyros' disappointing yet endearing and understandable decision? Were you planning to attend one of those performances? Let us know!