For many, the Star Wars franchise goes beyond a series of movies into representing a cultural moment. For Disturbed frontman David Draiman, the series means a lot, and for fun he went all out in doing a Star Wars themed holiday card with his family.

The Draiman family hired photographer Sanjayn Patel to come to their house for the photo shoot, and they've released a video highlighting what went down. The video takes fans through how the Draimans met Patel and all the shots it took to composite the final picture. Clearly, the family went all dark-side for the picture, and it ends with a cute card that stays pretty accurate to Star Wars poster art.

Disturbed and space do go quite nicely together. A few months ago, NASA featured the band's cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" as part of an International Space Station video. Shots from space of Earth match up quite nicely with the atmosphere of the song, combining shots of cities with naturally occuring wonders like Aurora Borealis.

It's been a generally quiet 2017 for Disturbed, although earlier this year the group spoke about plans to release an acoustic EP.

Check out the Draiman Family's holiday card photo shoot above.

