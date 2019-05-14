Ahead of the summer release of More Life With Deth — Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's upcoming sequel autobiography — and its accompanying album of music from throughout the musician's career, Sleeping Giants, Ellefson has announced a run of tour dates and book signings billed as "Basstory – More Life With Deth."

The scheduled shows will feature a Q&A session with Ellefson and co-author Thom Hazaert about the bassist's new memoir, and limited VIP dinner experiences are available for each stop of the tour. A book signing in North Branford, Connecticut, is set for Monday, July 8. (Ellefson's previous tome, 2013's My Life With Deth, was written with Joel McIver and contained a foreword from fellow rocker Alice Cooper.)

"The first book was life from birth until 2011 or 2012, this one really picks up, obviously, from there until current day," previously stated Ellefson, who added that the book was helped along by his friend in Korn, Brian "Head" Welch.

"Brian's got like three books," he said. "I've got to get on my game here. This guy's got books left and right. Honestly, Brian inspired me. There's so much stuff in life to write about. … Keep putting the pen down to paper."

Sleeping Giants — essentially Ellefson's first solo album — features several new tracks from the bassist and Hazaert plus unreleased material from Ellefson's other projects, such as F5, Blabbermouth reported. Featured guests include Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti and Sacred Reich's Dave McClain, among many more.

More Life With Deth is out July 16 via Jawbone Press. The collection Sleeping Giants is due July 5 from Combat, the early label home of Megadeth that's now run by Ellefson. See the musician's upcoming solo dates below.

Jawbone Press

"Basstory – More Life With Deth" 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

July 6 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

July 7 - Long Branch, N.J. @ Brighton Bar

July 8 - N. Branford, Ct. @ Strangeland (book signing)

July 10 - New Bedford, Mass. @ Vault Music Hall at Greasy Luck

July 11 - Waterbury, Ct. @ Shamrock Pub and Grill

July 14 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Revolution

July 18 - Pekin, Ill. @ Twisted Spoke Saloon

July 19 - Lombard, Ill @ Brauerhouse

July 22 - Rockford, Ill. @ Whiskey's Roadhouse

Sept. 7 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Joe's Grotto