Did you catch last weekend's "Oh Say Can You Stream" fundraiser led by Megadeth's David Ellefson? If not, you'll get a second chance to catch some of the highlights, along with the opportunity to see all new guests joining in as Ellefson and his David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation have partnered with the Grammy Music Education Coalition to bring you the "Make-Up Test" streaming event tonight.

Last weekend, Ellefson and Thom Hazaert welcomed a long list of rockers, comedians and celebs while raising money for the School's Out initiative. A total of over 250,000 viewers caught part of the day-long streaming event. But there were certain guests they were unable to line up for the event that wanted to take part, and therefore the "Make-Up Test" streaming fundraiser will follow tonight (April 17).

The new "Make-Up Test" will start at 9PM ET tonight (April 17), with Ellefson and Hazaert recapping highlights from last week's event, while also showing new segments with their special guests. The lineup includes Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti, Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland, Sons of Apollo's Bumblefoot, Testament's Chuck Billy, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, comedian Don Jamieson, Megaforce Records founder Jonny Z, Metal Blade Records' Brian Slagel and a wealth of others. See the lineup and watch the "Make Up Test" event here.

In addition to streaming at the Ellefson Youth Music Foundation website, the show may be streamed by GMEC's Twitch and Facebook accounts, David Ellefson's Facebook page and YouTube channels and the DEYMF Facebook page.

“With the help of our friends at The Grammy Music Education Coalition and everyone who supported us, The Oh Say Can You Stream! broadcast was an amazing success, but also a huge undertaking," says co-host and co-organizer Thom Hazaert. "Of course, with an event of that magnitude, there is always going to be some technical issues and some people you want to have on, but aren’t available. In the days after, talking to everyone about the event, and some of our friends who missed, or couldn’t make the original show, we came up with the concept of The Make-Up Test, which gave us a great opportunity to not only recap the original broadcast, but include some more of our friends that were not included the first time around. Obviously, our fundraising mission is ongoing, especially as the duration of the lockdown enters more and more uncertain terms every day, and to be purely selfish we just had so much fun we wanted to do it again.”

“Our reach to the hundreds of thousands of people watching on social media platforms, as well as the many radio and television stations around the USA who were airing the stream, has brought a real human touch, which we now know resonated so strongly with the listeners and viewers," adds Ellefson. "A big part of our job as entertainers is to create for our audiences a sense of departure from day to day life. And in the case of this event, it was our humanness which left an even bigger impression on our community of fans and industry alike."

He continues, "It is our hope that our creative community is now even stronger as a result of our efforts together on Saturday, and it will serve as a source of connectivity for each of us in these uncertain times affecting our industry. And we look forward to taking a few more laps around the track on Friday, continuing our fundraising mission, and connecting with more of our friends and fans.”

Be sure to catch the Make-Up Test streaming event this evening and learn more about the School's Out initiative that the event will benefit here.

David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation