UPDATE (1/5/21): David Lee Roth has since issued a statement to EW on the canceled Las Vegas Residency, which can be seen at the bottom of the page. In a similar statement to Fox News Digital, the singer also said, "It's not about me anymore."

After first canceling his New Year's Eve and New Year's Day shows in Las Vegas, legendary Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has now nixed the entirety of his Vegas residency, which was intended to serve as his final live performances before retirement.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Roth confirmed the cancelation of the residency yesterday (Jan. 3), per a representative at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, the venue where the singer's curtain call was set following what was supposed to be a slate of shows throughout January.

There is no word on whether the singer plans to reschedule the residency and no other explanation for the cancelation has been provided.

In a press release detailing the scrapped New Year's gigs, the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly."

The 67-year-old Roth, ever the cryptic communicator, shared an image of a painting on social media which was accompanied by text that read, "A funny thing happened on the way to Vegas," which presumably references the news of the Vegas residency cancelation.

In early October, the Van Halen icon announced he was "throwing in the shoes" in an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal and promised, "There is no torch being passed. There is no other side of this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen."

Statement From David Lee Roth on Canceled Las Vegas Residency

Sometimes you win,

Sometimes you lose,

We got rained out.. Covid cancelled. Future shows? When the benefit concerts for

Colorado, Farm Aid, and hospital workers "everywhere" come up; Call me..