It's a new decade for rock, which has more recently come to embrace a swath of new stylistic elements. Ready to make their mark are Dead Poet Society, who have set -!- (pronounced The Exclamation Album) as the title of their 2021 debut album. A music video for the song ".CoDA." has just been released.

The band offered just one cryptic reflection on the song, stating, "More fighting, more screaming matches, another day walking out the door with a sick feeling in your stomach. Fuck them. You don't need them. They need YOU… but still… you love them. Love? More like you're addicted to them and they're addicted to you. Talk shit bitch, say it like you want to leave. You love me like cocaine."

Dead Poet Society rely entirely on tension here with synth-textures atmospheres and rigid, trench-digging bass grooves to complement a devastatingly catchy chorus.

Watch the video toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. Pre-order -!-, which will be out Feb. 12 on Spinefarm Records, here and see the album art and complete track listing beneath the music video.

Dead Poet Society, ".CoDA." Lyrics

Right babe you listen, I’m done yeah, I’m leaving

I’m getting weak feeling tweaked out and faded

God help you darling cause my love is drying up You feel so lovely, when you touch, but I can’t do this anymore

Your nails on my back feel that summer sadness

Baby it’s too late to talk

I feel like we’re drifting apart Talk shit babe say it like you wanna leave

You love me like cocaine

Don’t lie get it right, need me every night

You love me like cocaine I heard your friends say that you think you’re better off

Don’t pretend to love me when you’re feeling alone

I need to know the truth cause you’re talking like you’re fed up

I feel like we’re drifting apart Talk shit babe say it like you wanna leave

You love me like cocaine, yeah

Don’t lie, get it right, need me every night

You love me like, you love me like cocaine

You love me like, you love me like I don’t want you darling, I don’t want you darling

You don’t love me darling, you don’t love me darling

I don’t love you darling, I don’t love you darling Talk shit bitch say it like you wanna leave

You love me like cocaine

You love me like,

You love me like cocaine

You love me like, I love you like

Dead Poet Society, ".CoDA." Music Video

Dead Poet Society, -!- Album Art + Track Listing

Spinefarm

01. "-!-"

02. ".futureofwar."

03. ".burymewhole."

04. ".getawayfortheweekend."

05. ".AmericanBlood."

06. ".intoodeep."

07. ".georgia."

08. "-JU-"

09. "I never loved myself like I loved you"

10. ".SALT."

11. ".CoDA."

12. ".loveyoulikethat."

13. "-gopi-"

14. ".lovemelikeyoudo."

15. ".beenherebefore."

16. ".haunted."