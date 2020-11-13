Dead Poet Society Set to Make 2021 Album Debut, Drop New Song ‘CoDA’
It's a new decade for rock, which has more recently come to embrace a swath of new stylistic elements. Ready to make their mark are Dead Poet Society, who have set -!- (pronounced The Exclamation Album) as the title of their 2021 debut album. A music video for the song ".CoDA." has just been released.
The band offered just one cryptic reflection on the song, stating, "More fighting, more screaming matches, another day walking out the door with a sick feeling in your stomach. Fuck them. You don't need them. They need YOU… but still… you love them. Love? More like you're addicted to them and they're addicted to you. Talk shit bitch, say it like you want to leave. You love me like cocaine."
Dead Poet Society rely entirely on tension here with synth-textures atmospheres and rigid, trench-digging bass grooves to complement a devastatingly catchy chorus.
Watch the video toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. Pre-order -!-, which will be out Feb. 12 on Spinefarm Records, here and see the album art and complete track listing beneath the music video.
Dead Poet Society, ".CoDA." Lyrics
Right babe you listen, I’m done yeah, I’m leaving
I’m getting weak feeling tweaked out and faded
God help you darling cause my love is drying up
You feel so lovely, when you touch, but I can’t do this anymore
Your nails on my back feel that summer sadness
Baby it’s too late to talk
I feel like we’re drifting apart
Talk shit babe say it like you wanna leave
You love me like cocaine
Don’t lie get it right, need me every night
You love me like cocaine
I heard your friends say that you think you’re better off
Don’t pretend to love me when you’re feeling alone
I need to know the truth cause you’re talking like you’re fed up
I feel like we’re drifting apart
Talk shit babe say it like you wanna leave
You love me like cocaine, yeah
Don’t lie, get it right, need me every night
You love me like, you love me like cocaine
You love me like, you love me like
I don’t want you darling, I don’t want you darling
You don’t love me darling, you don’t love me darling
I don’t love you darling, I don’t love you darling
Talk shit bitch say it like you wanna leave
You love me like cocaine
You love me like,
You love me like cocaine
You love me like, I love you like
Dead Poet Society, ".CoDA." Music Video
Dead Poet Society, -!- Album Art + Track Listing
01. "-!-"
02. ".futureofwar."
03. ".burymewhole."
04. ".getawayfortheweekend."
05. ".AmericanBlood."
06. ".intoodeep."
07. ".georgia."
08. "-JU-"
09. "I never loved myself like I loved you"
10. ".SALT."
11. ".CoDA."
12. ".loveyoulikethat."
13. "-gopi-"
14. ".lovemelikeyoudo."
15. ".beenherebefore."
16. ".haunted."
The 66 Best Hard Rock Songs of the 21st Century