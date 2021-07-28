Dee Snider Tests Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Dee Snider, the former Twisted Sister singer, revealed on Wednesday (June 28) that he had tested positive for COVID-19 even though he's fully vaccinated. The CDC is calling such cases breakthrough infections.

The veteran musician learned of his positive result amid his current promotional push for Leave a Scar, his solo album out this Friday (July 30). Over the last several months, Snider has given interviews and offered comments wherein he's expressed his thoughts on topics as varied as censorship, gun control, cancel culture, a proposed Twisted Sister reunion and more.

But in an exclusive interview that emerged on Wednesday, Snider revealed to UCR that he "got COVID in spite of the fact that I'm fully vaccinated. It happened a few days ago. This is about day five. It was really minor … nothing that Advil and Sudafed [can't handle]."

When the rocker learned he had tested positive, he was experiencing some problems with the equipment in his home studio but "[didn't] want to bring my studio guy in to fix my technology. I told him to stay out of here. Even though I feel fine, I don't want to take a chance. Hopefully, I'll be super-immune. Like I said, I'm fully vaccinated, plus [I got] COVID."

Notwithstanding his mild symptoms, Snider didn't downplay the contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus that sparked a worldwide pandemic around 18 months ago. While the vaccination effort in the United States is ongoing, around half of the country's total population remains unvaccinated as more easily transmissible variants such as Delta have emerged, according to The New York Times.

"I won't say that I had no effects," Snyder continued. "It was little aches and pains, a little stuffiness." As for why he got tested, he explained, "I said, 'Maybe I'll get tested just for the hell of it.' I got a home test and I'm like, 'What the fuck?' But they're saying that they think a lot more people who are vaccinated have gotten it. And because it's minor, they're not going to the doctor or the hospital, so it's not being reported. Because I'm hearing a lot of people saying that they caught it. It's not knocking them on their ass or hospitalizing them, but they're definitely getting COVID, even with vaccinations."

Last month, the Twisted Sister icon and his family appeared on Celebrity Family Feud. Leave a Scar, which contains a guest vocal appearance from Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher on the song "Time to Choose," is available to pre-order now on Snider's official web store.