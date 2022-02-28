Dee Snider Would Approve of Ukrainians Using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as Their Battlecry

Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" has become such a defiant anthem that it often gets co-opted by groups or people trying to attach it to their various agendas, occasionally leading Dee Snider having to weigh in on if he supports such an action. But in the case of the current war erupting between Russia and Ukraine, Snider made it clear which side he's on in a recent tweet.

"I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA".

After the tweet, Snider received some comments asking why he would support Ukrainians using the song, but not anti-maskers, a subject he then addressed in a separate tweet, stating, "People are asking me why I endorsed the use of 'We're Not Gonna Take It' for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

Snider has lent his support to some causes while denouncing others when they've picked up the song for usage. In 2019, Snider vowed that political candidates that were pro-choice advocating for a woman's right to control her own body had his blessing to use the song during campaigning.

A year prior in 2018, Oklahoma teachers went on strike over low pay and a group of music teachers were spotted marching the picket line with their instruments playing "We're Not Gonna Take It." Seeing some irony in that, the singer responded, While I totally support underpaid teacher's cause, it is kind of weird that a song that was on the "Filthy 15" is now every oppressed groups battlecry. #GODBLESSAMERICA!"

But not every group has received Snider's support. In 2012, Snider denounced Republican VP candidate Paul Ryan, with Snider humorously clapping back at Ryan's usage of his song on the campaign trail by stating, "There is almost nothing on which I agree with Paul Ryan, except perhaps the use of the P90X."

One of the more notable change of hearts came when Donald Trump ran for President in 2016, with Snider initially allowing his onetime Apprentice co-star usage of the song. While initially siding with the rebellion that Trump was causing in the political world, Snider eventually found himself at conflict with some of Trump's more extremist positions. Eventually Snider would privately ask the Trump campaign to stop using the song.

And, in the fall of 2020, when video of anti-maskers in Florida invading a Target retail store blasting "We're Not Gonna Take It" went viral, Snider succinctly stated, "No ... these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit."