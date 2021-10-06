Rock legends Deep Purple have been rather prolific for a band that has now been around for more than 50 years and their latest slab of new music is coming by way of Turning to Crime, their first-ever covers album. Up first is "7 and 7 Is," a cover of American psych/folk-rock group Love.

The covers collection, due Nov. 26, comes just 15 months after the release of their 21st studio album, Whoosh!, both of which were produced by the esteemed Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, KISS). There are 12 tracks in total, the last of which is a medley featuring pieces from equally legendary artists such as Bob Dylan, Cream, Fleetwood Mac and Yardbirds. Elsewhere, they dug a bit deeper into their early influences by taking on songs by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels and American R&B pianist Huey 'The Piano' Smith, who served as a major influence in rock's earliest development.

Deep Purple's take on "7 and 7 Is" is a spot-on, raucous recreation of Love's 1966 song and, currently at 73 years old, drummer Ian Paice remains in remarkable form, keeping quite busy behind the kit. Singer Ian Gillan, who turned 76 in late August, sounds just as youthful himself.

Listen to the cover below and view the Turning to Crime artwork and track listing at the bottom of the page.

Deep Purple, "7 and 7 Is"

Deep Purple, Turning to Crime Album Art + Track Listing

earMUSIC

01. “7 and 7 Is” (Love)

02. “Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” (Huey "Piano" Smith)

03. “Oh Well” (Fleetwood Mac)

04. “Jenny Take A Ride!” (Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels)

05. “Watching the River Flow” (Bob Dylan)

06. “Let the Good Times Roll” (Ray Charles & Quincy Jones)

07. “Dixie Chicken” (Little Feat)

08. “Shapes of Things” (Yardbirds)

09. “The Battle of New Orleans” (Lonnie Donegan/Johnny Horton)

10. “Lucifer” (Bob Seger System)

11. “White Room” (Cream)

12. “Caught in the Act” (Medley: "Going Down" /"Green Onions" / "Hot ‘Lanta" /"Dazed and Confused" / "Gimme Some Lovin’" )