Deep Purple Unveil Details Behind 21st Album ‘Whoosh!’

If you thought Deep Purple were just about finished, you're wrong. The rock legends have just unveiled the details behind their 21st full length album, Whoosh!, which will be out on June 12 through earMusic.

Despite rumors of their farewell with an ongoing tour dubbed "The Long Goodbye," we'll get at least this next effort from one of the most influential rock groups there's ever been. The 13-track record was produced by the esteemed Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd), who has worked with Deep Purple on their last two albums — So What?! (2013) and inFinite (2017).

"I‘ve been asked a lot: 'Is this our last album?' I remember when we did Now What?! which is now what… eight years ago? And then we did InFinite or Infinite and [keyboardist] Don [Airey] was asked is this the last album? He said, 'I thought the last album was the last album,'" commented bassist Roger Glover.

"We’ve included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin," guitarist Steve Morse added. "We’ve always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience."

View the album art and track listing below and look for new music to surface soon.

Deep Purple, Whoosh! Album Art + Track Listing

earMusic

01. "Throw My Bones"

02. "Drop the Weapon"

03. "We're All the Same in the Dark"

04. "Nothing at All"

05. "No Need to Shout"

06. "Step by Step"

07. "What the What"

08. "The Long Way Round"

09. "The Power of the Moon"

10. "Remission Possible"

11. "Man Alive"

12. "And the Address"

13. "Dancing in My Sleep"