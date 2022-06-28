Def Leppard Double Down on Glam With New Line of Beauty Products + Scented Candles

Def Leppard are putting the glam back in glam metal. Just about a month after the release of their latest studio album Diamond Star Halos, the rockers have now launched a line of beauty products and scented candles so that you can feel even more connected to them.

Available through Rock and Roll Beauty, the line features a variety of cruelty-free and vegan products, ranging from eyeshadow palettes and sticks, blush and highlighter, lipsticks and eyeliners to nail decals, brush sets, blending sponges, cosmetic bags and scented candles. Most of the products come in flashy packaging, decked out in the band's logo and album cover art.

The three candles in the set each have their own unique scent as well. The black Def Leppard logo candle is described as "a soft blend of cedarwood and orange citrus with hints of golden amber and white musk," Pink Leppard is "a delicate blend of crisp honey tea infused with hints of apricot, citrus, and floral blossoms" and the Hysteria candle features "an aromatic blend of woodland fir, earthen herbals, holiday spice and warm amber," as per the website.

See images of some of the items below.

The prices of the products are actually quite reasonable for a makeup and candle line, ranging from $9 to $25. Much of the collection is actually sold out already, but you can see what's left for purchase here.

Def Leppard's Stadium Tour run with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act continues tonight (June 28) in Charlotte, N.C. Get tickets for the tour here.

